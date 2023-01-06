Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,776 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $30,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $304.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.98. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.64.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

