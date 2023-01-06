Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LCII stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.35.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

