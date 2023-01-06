Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 12,200 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.83% of Alarm.com worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $82.77.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

