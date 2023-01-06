Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,586 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 243,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $271.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.36. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

