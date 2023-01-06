Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 360 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

ORCL opened at $84.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

