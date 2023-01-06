Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Ecolab worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $234.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.