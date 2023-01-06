Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.91.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

