Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $31,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.