HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Vericel in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million.

Vericel Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VCEL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vericel by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 600.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

