HC Wainwright Comments on Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($19.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($22.03). The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($22.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $4.61 on Friday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.