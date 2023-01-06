HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.05.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

HCA opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.26. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.