Head to Head Analysis: Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -67.18% -12.64% -7.79% CV N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $79.73 million 5.87 -$47.48 million ($2.35) -3.51 CV $11.77 million 0.22 -$12.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Orion Office REIT and CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Office REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orion Office REIT and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.38%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than CV.

Summary

CV beats Orion Office REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California. CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc.

