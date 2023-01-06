Head to Head Survey: Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akanda and biote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $40,000.00 116.36 -$8.13 million N/A N/A biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akanda.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akanda and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 4 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 218.32%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Akanda.

Profitability

This table compares Akanda and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A biote N/A -20.05% 5.99%

Summary

biote beats Akanda on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

