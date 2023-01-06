Head to Head Survey: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) vs. Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Rating) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get California Beach Restaurants alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 7.89% -16.07% 4.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack in the Box 1 10 5 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for California Beach Restaurants and Jack in the Box, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $82.24, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and Jack in the Box’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.47 billion 0.96 $115.78 million $5.47 12.41

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, suggesting that its stock price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

(Get Rating)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for California Beach Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Beach Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.