Head to Head Survey: Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Edwards Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 640.38 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences $5.23 billion 8.88 $1.50 billion $2.32 32.41

Profitability

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Edwards Lifesciences 27.20% 24.75% 17.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences 0 7 16 0 2.70

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 605.13%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $101.48, indicating a potential upside of 34.98%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Heart Test Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases. The company also provides the PASCAL and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems for minimally-invasive therapy. In addition, it offers surgical structural heart solutions, such as aortic surgical valve under the INSPIRIS name; KONECT RESILIA, a pre-assembled aortic tissue valved conduit for patients who require replacement of the valve, root, and ascending aorta; and HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation. Further, the company provides critical care solutions, including advanced hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings; and Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index software that alerts clinicians in advance of a patient developing dangerously low blood pressure. The company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

