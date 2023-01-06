Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 754 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 133.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.