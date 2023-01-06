Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,274 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Hess worth $38,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $140.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $149.83.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.