HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 3.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 12,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 161,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,323,761.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Hightower bought 14,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $320,929.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,775. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 190,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

