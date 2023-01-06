HM Payson & Co. Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1,724.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 49,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.