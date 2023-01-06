HM Payson & Co. Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1,724.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 49,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
