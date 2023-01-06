HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 24.26%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
