Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $44,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.