i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,200 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

