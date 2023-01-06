Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.37) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Icosavax in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Icosavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

ICVX opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.24. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $598,205.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 19,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $218,878.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,102.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $598,205.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

