Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Illumina Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $201.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

