Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.39 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.