Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $93.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

