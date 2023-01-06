Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

