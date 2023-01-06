Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PODD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $286.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.73 and its 200 day moving average is $260.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.33 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

