Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

