International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

