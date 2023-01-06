International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $33.94. International Seaways shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 1,222 shares.

Specifically, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,650 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

International Seaways Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Seaways by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in International Seaways by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

