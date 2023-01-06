Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,231.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $375.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.58 and a 200-day moving average of $411.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $595.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.