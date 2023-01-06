Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $268.62 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $341.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

