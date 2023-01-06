Inverness Counsel LLC NY Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $211.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.02 and its 200-day moving average is $202.50. The company has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

