Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of VCV opened at $9.62 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.