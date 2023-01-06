Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VCV opened at $9.62 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

