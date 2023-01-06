Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

