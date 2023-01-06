Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 121,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 139.7% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,862 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 109,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

