Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0411 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VGM opened at $9.90 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

