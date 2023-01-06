Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0411 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:VGM opened at $9.90 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
