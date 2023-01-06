IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 163 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $182.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $274.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.