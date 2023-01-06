IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 1,985 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.