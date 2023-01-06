IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 21,895 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $58,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $158.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 28,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $204,933.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 999,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 28,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $204,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 999,392 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock valued at $560,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

