IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Udemy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 21,135.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $17.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 84,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,019,490.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,893,781.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,279 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.