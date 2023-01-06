IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 4,714 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

