IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys New Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.