IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys New Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

