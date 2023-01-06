IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys Shares of 11,969 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,460.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,103.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827,962 shares of company stock worth $39,165,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

