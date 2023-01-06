IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Shares of PPG opened at $123.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $173.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

