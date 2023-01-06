IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $159,204,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

