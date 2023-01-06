IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,620 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 242,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 131.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 198.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth $755,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.70 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $826.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVO shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packages, and distributes avocados and mangoes in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Distribution; and International Farming. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services.

