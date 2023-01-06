IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.17.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

