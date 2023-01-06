IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 41.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Morningstar by 26.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $214.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average of $232.83. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $322.14.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,811,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,161,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total value of $622,861.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,668,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,039,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,611. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

